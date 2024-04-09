Anderson (2-0) earned the win over Tampa Bay on Monday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out three batters over seven scoreless innings.

Anderson was a big disappointment in his first campaign with the Angels last year, but he's been outstanding in his first two starts this season. Monday's performance was his second straight seven-inning scoreless effort, with both performances resulting in a win. The left-hander's fantasy appeal will likely always be negatively impacted by his low strikeout totals -- he fanned just three batters Monday and has a modest eight punchouts through 14 innings on the season -- but his rostership is bound to rise if he continues to keep runs from crossing the plate. Anderson's next start is tentatively projected to come in Fenway Park against Boston this weekend.