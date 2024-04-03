Anderson (1-0) earned the win over the Marlins on Tuesday after scattering four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Anderson had arguably his best start in an Angels uniform and was the first Angels' starter this year to reach six innings in the early going. It was also the first time he's gone seven scoreless since Sept. 12, 2022. Anderson had his changeup working, as he threw it 41 percent of the time and recorded all five punch outs with that pitch. The 34-year-old southpaw currently lines up for a two-start week next week beginning with the Rays at home.