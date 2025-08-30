Anderson allowed five hits and issued three walks while striking out one batter over five innings in a no-decision against Houston on Friday.

Anderson made his first start in seven days, as he got some extra time off during the week while on paternity leave. The additional rest appears to have served him well -- the veteran lefty kept the Astros off the scoreboard during his five frames after pitching to a poor 6.13 ERA across his previous eight outings. Anderson should be good to make his next start on his regular schedule, so he's slated to face the Royals on the road next week.