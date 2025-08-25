Angels' Tyler Anderson: Goes on paternity leave
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels placed Anderson on the paternity list Monday.
Anderson is currently slated to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, and it's not clear whether he will still take the ball that day or be pushed back as he welcomes a new baby. The lefty is winless over his last 21 starts, posting a 5.25 ERA over that stretch.
More News
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Limits Cubs in no-desicion•
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Shaky command in return•
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Cleared to start Saturday•
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Won't start Tuesday•
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: No-decision vs. Tampa•
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Allows four runs in defeat•