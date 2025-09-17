Angels' Tyler Anderson: Throwing again, but iffy to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson reported to the Angels' spring training facility in Arizona last Thursday to begin a throwing program, but he's yet to make much progress in his recovery from a left oblique strain, MLB.com reports.
The Angels aren't closing the door on Anderson returning from the 15-day injured list for the final week of the season, but the lefty will need to ramp up quickly to have any chance at contributing over the last few games, even as a reliever. Before being deactivated Aug. 31, Anderson went 2-8 with a 4.56 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 104:57 K:BB in 136.1 innings over 26 starts with the Halos.
More News
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Shelved with oblique strain•
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Hurls five scoreless frames Friday•
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Activated ahead of start•
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Goes on paternity leave•
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Limits Cubs in no-desicion•
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Shaky command in return•