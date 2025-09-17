Anderson reported to the Angels' spring training facility in Arizona last Thursday to begin a throwing program, but he's yet to make much progress in his recovery from a left oblique strain, MLB.com reports.

The Angels aren't closing the door on Anderson returning from the 15-day injured list for the final week of the season, but the lefty will need to ramp up quickly to have any chance at contributing over the last few games, even as a reliever. Before being deactivated Aug. 31, Anderson went 2-8 with a 4.56 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 104:57 K:BB in 136.1 innings over 26 starts with the Halos.