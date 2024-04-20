Anderson (2-2) took the loss Friday against the Reds, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out two.

Anderson was sharp Friday, holding Cincinnati to an unearned run in the second inning before Tyler Stephenson homered in the sixth. However, the Angels could only muster a lone run off Nick Lodolo before the Reds broke the game open against the bullpen, sticking Anderson with a second straight loss. The left-hander has gone seven innings in three of his first four starts this year, posting an impressive 1.42 ERA with a 0.95 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB after struggling to a 5.43 ERA in 25 starts last season. Anderson will look to snap his brief losing streak in his next outing, currently slated for next week against Baltimore.