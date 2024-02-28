Anderson (knee) is scheduled to start Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Anderson missed the final two weeks of the 2023 regular season due to left knee soreness, but he appears to have had a normal offseason and will toe the rubber for the Angels' fifth spring training game. After inking a three-year, $39 million deal with the Angels in November 2022, Anderson wasn't able to meet expectations in his first season in Anaheim, as he delivered a 5.43 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 119:64 K:BB in 141 innings. His contract should still give him plenty of security in the rotation in the early part of the upcoming season, but if Anderson continues to deliver middling results in his second year in Anaheim, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Angels shifted him to the bullpen and gave a younger pitcher a look in a starting role.