Anderson is scheduled to start in Tuesday's game against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park.

Anderson is opening the season fifth in the Angels' rotation order coming off a poor debut season for Anaheim in 2023 in which he went 6-6 with a 5.43 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 119:64 K:BB over 141 innings. The lefty showed better in Cactus League play this spring (3.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 20:3 K:BB in 16.2 innings), but fantasy managers outside of AL-only or deeper mixed leagues may want to see Anderson turn in better results in the games that count before trusting him as a streaming option.