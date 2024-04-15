Anderson (2-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against Boston. He struck out four.

Anderson was hit hard by the Red Sox, allowing three extra-base hits, including back-to-back solo home runs to Tyler O'Neill and Triston Casas in the first inning. Prior to Sunday's loss, Anderson had tossed 14.0 scoreless innings, an exceptional start after posting a 5.43 ERA in his first year with the Angels last season. Anderson will look to keep the train rolling Friday at Cincinnati.