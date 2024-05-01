Anderson didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against Philadelphia. He struck out six.

Anderson secured his fourth quality start of the campaign Tuesday and logged at least six K's for a second consecutive outing. All of the damage against Anderson came in the second inning when Kyle Schwarber launched a three-run homer. Although Anderson has surrendered five home runs in his last four starts, he still owns a solid 3.63 ERA with 19 strikeouts during that stretch.