Anderson (4-4) yielded a run on two hits and two walks over seven innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over the Rangers.

The only blemish on Anderson's line was a solo shot by Jonah Heim in the second inning. The southpaw has won back-to-back starts after going 0-4 over his previous five outings. Despite what that losing streak may suggest, he registered a 4.08 ERA during that span, and Friday's start lowered his season ERA to 2.72 through 56.1 frames. Anderson's next start is currently projected to come in Houston next week.