Anderson (3-4) picked up the win over the Royals on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over 6.2 innings.

Anderson surrendered one run in the top of the first on a Salvador Perez double before going 1-2-3 through each of the next three frames. The lefty would allow another run in both the sixth and seventh innings, but was still able to secure his third win of the season thanks to being provided with ample run support. Anderson has now gone at least six innings in three consecutive starts and is yet to allow more than three earned runs in an outing. Saturday also marked his first win since April 8 against the Marlins, as he had lost each of his previous four decisions coming in.