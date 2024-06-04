Anderson allowed a run on five hits and three walks over 6.2 innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out two during the victory against San Diego.

Anderson served up a solo shot to Manny Machado in the first inning but otherwise worked around danger for the rest of the night. Anderson has given up exactly one run in four straight outings despite registering a lackluster 14:13 K:BB during that span. On the year, his ERA is down to an impressive 2.37 while delivering eight quality starts in 12 appearances. Anderson's next start is in line to be at home against the Astros.