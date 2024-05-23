Anderson (5-4) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over eight innings in a 2-1 victory over the Astros. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw needed 95 pitches (65 strikes) to deliver his third straight quality start and seventh of the season, and Anderson's eight frames marked his longest outing of the season. He'll take an impressive 2.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 44:23 K:BB through 64.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Yankees.