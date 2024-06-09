Anderson (5-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings to take the loss versus the Astros on Saturday.

Anderson gave up two runs in each of the third and fifth innings. He threw 60 of 90 pitches for strikes, but this was the first time in five starts he allowed more than one run. It was just the second time he's been on the hook for four runs this year. The southpaw is at a 2.63 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 53:33 K:BB over 82 innings through 13 starts in 2024. Anderson's surface stats look close to his career year from 2022, but his 4.70 FIP and .218 BABIP suggest he's been very fortunate in 2024. Given his high walk rate, Anderson is a risky pitcher to roster in fantasy over the rest of the season.