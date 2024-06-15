Anderson (6-6) allowed one run on five hits and five walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Giants on Friday.

Anderson once again put on a masterclass in run prevention -- he's allowed multiple walks in five of his last six starts, but he hasn't given up more than one run in those outings. He's now at a 3.9 BB/9 this season, which means he's flirting with danger more often than not despite his excellent 2.58 ERA and passable 1.19 WHIP. He's also managed a 6.0 K/9 across 87.1 innings, which is the lowest strikeout rate of his career. Anderson is lined up to make his next start at home versus the Brewers, which could end up being a tough test despite his recent success.