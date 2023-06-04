The Pirates optioned De Los Santos to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.
De Los Santos will return to the minors following a one-day stint with the big club. He was deployed in relief in Saturday's 4-3 win over St. Louis, retiring two of the three batters he faced on the day. The Pirates selected the contract of right-hander Chase De Jong from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
