De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis by the Pirates on Tuesday.
De Los Santos made his MLB debut last year in Pittsburgh and showed some promise before a lat strain shut him down in August. The 25-year-old has posted stellar minor-league numbers when healthy and figures to get another shot with the Pirates in 2023.
