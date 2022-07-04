Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said he expects Tsutsugo (back) to return from the 10-day injured list during the team's two-game series with the Yankees that begins Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Tsutsugo appears to be fully recovered from the lumbar muscle strain that resulted in his placement on the IL on May 26. He started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on June 21 and has appeared in nine games for the affiliate, slashing .400/.556/.760 with two home runs and a 9:3 BB:K mark over 36 plate appearances. Once activated, Tsutsugo should take on a strong-side platoon role for Pittsburgh at either first base or designated hitter.