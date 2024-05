Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Guardians.

Garcia entered Tuesday's game batting .154 in May but delivered his first homer since Apr. 28 and his first multi-hit game since Apr. 21. Even with the cold spell, Garcia is slashing .247/.297/.449 across 175 plate appearances with a .202 ISO, which aren't too far off his 2022 and 2023 numbers.