Garcia (forearm) underwent imaging on his forearm Sunday, which came back clean according to manager Bruce Bochy, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Garcia was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's series finale with the Angels due to right forearm discomfort, but he appears to have avoided any sort of significant injury. The team has an off day Monday, so the outfielder's next opportunity to return to the lineup will come Tuesday on the road versus the Phillies.