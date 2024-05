Garcia was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels due to a right forearm injury, and he's scheduled to undergo an MRI, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury Saturday in a collision with Marcus Semien and will be sidelined for at least one game. There's optimism Garcia will be available following Monday's team off day, and his status should be updated after the MRI.