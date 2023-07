Speas struck out three over 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings to earn a hold in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Speas, who was called up earlier in the day, made his MLB debut which included striking out All-Stars Wander Franco, Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena. The Rangers needed bullpen length due to Jon Gray being removed during the fifth inning after taking a comebacker off his leg. Speas and Brock Burke combined for 3.2 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and six strikeouts.