Jurado is listed as the Rangers' starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Mariners.

Jurado has worked out of the bullpen behind an opening pitcher in his last four turns through the rotation, but he'll be deployed in a traditional starting role to close out the season. Regardless of how the Rangers have utilized him this season, the rookie right-hander hasn't delivered quality results. He's submitted a 6.66 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 3.5 K/9 across 48.2 innings.