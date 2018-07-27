Colon (5-9) threw seven innings Thursday, taking the loss while yielding six runs on nine hits and two walks in the 7-6 loss against Oakland. He struck out four and allowed a home run.

Colon should be excited that July is coming to an end as he's lost all four of his starts during this month. His ERA has jumped to an unsightly 5.02 in 118.1 innings alongside a 68:20 K:BB. Colon did settle down later in his start Thursday after allowing all six runs in the first four innings. He'll look to break the losing streak Tuesday in Arizona.