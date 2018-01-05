Rangers' Brandon Cumpton: Signs minor-league deal with Rangers
Cumpton signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
He underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2015, and logged his first pro innings since the procedure last year in the Pirates' minor-league system -- 37.1 frames between three levels. Presumably fully recovered, he will attempt to make the team as a low-leverage reliever in spring training.
