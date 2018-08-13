Blue Jays' Brandon Cumpton: Designated for assignment
Cumpton was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Monday.
Cumpton made just one appearance for the Blue Jays this season, allowing one run on three hits and two walks across 1.2 innings of work. He also posted a weak 5.40 ERA across 26.2 innings with Triple-A Buffalo. The 29-year-old will now take a spin through waivers to determine where he lands next.
