Brandon Cumpton: Released by Texas
Cumpton was released from the Rangers' minor-league camp, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Cumpton never got into a spring-training game after being signed as a non-roster invitee in January. He was with the Indians' and Pirates' organizations in 2017.
