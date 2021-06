Martin allowed one hit and an unearned run in two innings of work, earning the win in Wednesday's 4-3, extra-innings win over the Rangers.

The lefty was very efficient, requiring just 16 pitches (14 of which were strikes) to get through the 10th and 11th innings. Martin yielded four runs in an inning Sunday after recording 15 straight scoreless appearances, but he appears to be back on track after that one rough showing.