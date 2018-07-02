Thompson went 8-for-26 (.308) with two RBI and three steals for Low-A Hickory over six games this past week.

Thompson had gone 27 at-bats without a hit before a three-hit game to start his six-game run. The Rangers' first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2017 draft is slashing .252/.311/.397 in 38 games for the Crawdads.