Tocci started in center field Saturday after Delino DeShields was scratched with a hand injury. He batted ninth and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

Tocci is not exactly a one-for-one replacement for DeShields, who is expected to undergo surgery and will miss up to six weeks. The 22-year-old Tocci is a Rule 5 pick who made his MLB debut Saturday and is very much considered a project. He has elite defensive skills and can play center field full time, but he's nowhere near the impact player offensively as DeShields. It's hard to envision Tocci playing every day, but the Rangers are lacking organizational depth at the position -- they called up a relief pitcher to take DeShields' spot on the active roster. We expect either Ryan Rua or Drew Robinson to play center field, but neither of those players have much experience at the position.