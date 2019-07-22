Tocci was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Monday.

This move is somewhat surprising, as the Rangers kept Tocci on their active roster all of last season after selecting him in the Rule 5 draft. The 23-year-old failed to impress in 87 games with Triple-A Nashville this season, however, slashing just .246/.317/.312 with four home runs and four stolen bases. In a corresponding move, Rafael Montero had his contract selected from Nashville.

