Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Sent to Triple-A
Tocci was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Tocci got to experience the majors before he was truly ready last season due to his status as a Rule 5 draft pick, but he didn't do much to prove he should stick around, hitting just .225/.271/.283 in 135 plate appearances. He'll return to a more developmentally appropriate level to start 2019, though his 1.001 OPS in 33 spring appearances suggests that he could make a case to return at some point this season.
