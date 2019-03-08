Tocci reported to spring training with added strength, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Tocci has created a little buzz in camp, going 7-for-18 with four extra-base hits and seven RBI. "Obviously he did something in the offseason. He came back a little stronger," manager Chris Woodward said. "It's eye-opening. If he puts on another 10-15 pounds, who knows what you have at that point? It's exciting to see development and how far he can go because he can really defend in the outfield." Tocci's path to a roster spot is not assured, but the center fielder has picked up where left off last season when he hit .353 (12-for-34) with a .441 slugging percentage over the final 17 games.

