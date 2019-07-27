Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Outrighted to minors
Tocci was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
The 23-year-old will remain in the Rangers' system after going unclaimed on waivers following his removal from the 40-man roster. Tocci impressed in the minors last season and earned a place on the major-league roster at the end of the year. He's struggled to find his footing in 2019, carrying a slash line of .246/.317/.312 with 64 strikeouts and 31 RBI.
