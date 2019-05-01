Rangers' Chris Martin: May be in mix for saves
Martin could be a candidate to pick up saves after manager Chris Woodward confirmed Wednesday that the Rangers would deploy Jose Leclerc in lower-leverage spots for the time being, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
In addition to Martin, Shawn Kelley is also expected to have a role in the Rangers' upcoming save situations while Leclerc works through the command and control issues that have limited his effectiveness in the early portion of the season. Given that the Rangers signed Leclerc to a four-year extension in spring training, the team has incentive to eventually get him back into the closer's role, so any spike in fantasy value Kelley and Martin gain could be more of the short-term variety. Kelley has more prior closing experience at the MLB level and boasts better numbers (1.50 ERA, 11:0 K:BB in 12 innings) than Martin (3.97 ERA, 10:3 K:BB in 11.1 innings) this season, which may be enough to make Kelley the more attractive waiver-wire pickup of the two.
