Martin (1-1) was charged with Wednesday's loss to Baltimore. He allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out two over one inning.

Martin was one of two relievers that combined to cough up a 5-0 lead during the sixth and seventh innings. He also threw two wild pitches and gave up a three-run home run. Martin, who was Boston's best bullpen arm in 2023, has been tagged with blown saves in each of his last two outings.