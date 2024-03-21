Martin (groin) allowed two hits and an unearned run while recording just one out in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Martin has been bothered by the groin injury since March 9, with Thursday marking his spring training debut. He was understandably rusty, so his results aren't of particular concern yet. Martin is expected to be ready for Opening Day, and he projects to serve as Boston's top setup man.
