Martin (groin) will make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday against the Orioles, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Martin has been working his way back from an early-March groin injury. While this will be his first official spring appearance, he began facing hitters a week ago and recently appeared in a minor-league game. Martin is expected to be ready for Opening Day, barring setbacks.
