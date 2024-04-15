Martin was not available to pitch Sunday because of a sore left (non-throwing) shoulder, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Martin's been dealing with the injury the last few days, and the right-hander his day-to-day. His most recent outing was Wednesday, when he was charged with a blown save and a loss. Without Martin on Sunday, Cora rolled with Justin Slaten, who worked 2.2 innings and set up Kenley Jansen for a save.