Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Martin (elbow) could resume throwing this weekend, MLB.com reports.

Martin felt discomfort in the shoulder while playing catch and had his throwing program halted prior to the All-Star break. That the right-hander is making progress is significant, given the bullpen's recent performance -- it's blown five leads so far in the second half. When healthy, Martin is a key setup piece for closer Kenley Jansen.