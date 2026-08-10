Chris Martin: Cut loose by Texas

The Rangers released Martin on Saturday.

Martin was dropped from the Rangers' 40-man roster and exposed to waivers earlier in the week, but he ended up going unclaimed. Though the 40-year-old righty allowed 14 earned runs in 14 innings on the season for Texas, he's just one year removed from turning in a 2.98 ERA over 49 appearances at the big-league level. Martin's $4 million salary for 2026 may have been a factor in none of the other 29 teams putting in a claim for him, but he could hold some appeal now that he's eligible to sign at a club-friendly rate for the remainder of the season.