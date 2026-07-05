Rangers' Chris Martin: Throws scoreless frame in return

Martin allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Detroit.

Martin was reinstated from the injured list (shoulder) Saturday and was used immediately. It's been a rough season for the 39-year-old right-hander, who has spent two stints on the IL and carries a 7.15 ERA through 13 outings (11.1 innings). He was on the shortlist for saves coming out of training camp, but that's no longer a consideration, given how well Jacob Latz (18 saves, All-Star nod) has pitched in that role.