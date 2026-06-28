Rangers' Chris Martin: Ready for rehab assignment

Martin (shoulder) was sent to Double-A Frisco on Sunday to begin a rehab assignment.

Martin landed on the 15-day injured list June 1 due to a right shoulder impingement but has made enough headway in his throwing progression to report to an affiliate for a rehab assignment. The right-hander may need more than one appearance in the minors to knock off rust and iron out his command and control, but he shouldn't be in line for an extended stay on the farm before slotting back into the Texas bullpen. Martin is on the shelf for the second time this season, after right biceps soreness previously kept him out for about a month.