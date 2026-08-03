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Rangers' Chris Martin: Activated from IL, DFA'd

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rangers activated Martin (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Monday and designated him for assignment.

Martin is recovered from the right shoulder impingement that's kept him out since mid-July, but the Rangers determined there wasn't a spot for him on their active roster. The veteran reliever will be exposed to waivers, and it's possible Martin could be traded before the deadline. Martin has collected a 9.00 ERA and 9:2 K:BB over 14 innings for the Rangers this season, but the 40-year-old posted a 2.98 ERA and 43:8 K:BB in 42.1 frames in 2025.

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