Rangers' Chris Martin: Activated from IL, DFA'd

The Rangers activated Martin (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Monday and designated him for assignment.

Martin is recovered from the right shoulder impingement that's kept him out since mid-July, but the Rangers determined there wasn't a spot for him on their active roster. The veteran reliever will be exposed to waivers, and it's possible Martin could be traded before the deadline. Martin has collected a 9.00 ERA and 9:2 K:BB over 14 innings for the Rangers this season, but the 40-year-old posted a 2.98 ERA and 43:8 K:BB in 42.1 frames in 2025.