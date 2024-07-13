Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Martin (elbow) is dealing with some discomfort and has been shut down from throwing, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox currently don't have any plans to take Martin in for imaging, though that may change if he doesn't begin to feel better soon. The 38-year-old is eligible to return from the IL immediately after the All-Star break, though his latest flareup will likely push back his return date.