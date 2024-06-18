The Red Sox reinstated Martin (personal) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Martin was placed on the IL in early June after informing Boston of his issues with anxiety, but he will rejoin the Red Sox' active roster just one day after becoming eligible. Martin tossed a scoreless inning at Triple-A Worcester as part of his rehab, and it's possible the hiatus will be what Martin needs to right the ship after falling to a 4.22 ERA in 21 appearances with Boston this season. Cooper Criswell was optioned to Worcester in a corresponding move.