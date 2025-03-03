Martin struck out one over a scoreless fourth inning in Sunday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

Martin, who missed time earlier in camp due to the flu, made his Cactus League debut Sunday. Setting down the side in order on 15 pitches (nine strikes), Martin has been mentioned as a top candidate for the team's closer role, although Texas manager Bruce Bochy said that he may not "have a defined closer," Jack Magruder of MLB.com reports. However the manager chooses to close out games, Martin is expected to be one of the trusted arms Bochy turns to in the ninth inning.