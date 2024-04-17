Martin (shoulder) tossed a perfect eighth inning en route to earning his third hold of the season in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Guardians in 11 innings.

Martin experienced soreness in his non-throwing shoulder last weekend and wasn't available for the Red Sox's series finale against the Angels, but he was back in action Tuesday and didn't seem affected by the injury during his brief time on the mound. The right-hander now sports a 5.14 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB across seven innings out of the Boston bullpen this season.