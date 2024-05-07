Martin (shoulder) threw a bullpen session and is available for Tuesday's game in Atlanta, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The right-hander has been dealing with an injury to his left shoulder over the past few days but is now ready to take the mound. Martin was a dominant setup option last season with a 1.05 ERA in 55 outings, but he's struggled early in 2024 with a 5.11 ERA across 12.1 innings.